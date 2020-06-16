251 Central Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry playground bike storage

Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath on Central Park West, with its own dedicated ELEVATOR bank. ABUNDANCE CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT!! GREAT LIGHT! WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT !



The apartment is facing West with open views and offers a lot of privacy and tranquillity. This home has a large open living space, two bedrooms that can fit king size beds as well as additional The kitchen includes white cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.



Traditional pre-war features, such as 10.5 ceilings, decorative fireplace, distinctive moldings, and beautiful hardwood floors have been lovingly preserved and restored. This Landmark Building has a laundry room, a bike room, a full-time doorman, and resident super.



Fabulously located across the street from the most desirable sections of Central Park the Great Lawn and the Mariners playground. Museum of Natural History and the Manhattan Children's Museum. One block to the B and C trains, 86th Street crosstown bus, and M10 bus.