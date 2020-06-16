All apartments in New York
251 Central Park West
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

251 Central Park West

251 Central Park West · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-F · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath on Central Park West, with its own dedicated ELEVATOR bank. ABUNDANCE CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT!! GREAT LIGHT! WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT !

The apartment is facing West with open views and offers a lot of privacy and tranquillity. This home has a large open living space, two bedrooms that can fit king size beds as well as additional The kitchen includes white cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

Traditional pre-war features, such as 10.5 ceilings, decorative fireplace, distinctive moldings, and beautiful hardwood floors have been lovingly preserved and restored. This Landmark Building has a laundry room, a bike room, a full-time doorman, and resident super.

Fabulously located across the street from the most desirable sections of Central Park the Great Lawn and the Mariners playground. Museum of Natural History and the Manhattan Children's Museum. One block to the B and C trains, 86th Street crosstown bus, and M10 bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Central Park West have any available units?
251 Central Park West has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Central Park West have?
Some of 251 Central Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
251 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 251 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 251 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 251 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 251 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 Central Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 251 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 251 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 251 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
