Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage doorman

This spacious and light filled one bedroom WITH BALCONY provides iconic views of Manhattan high on the 37th floor. Full size kitchen, powder room, marble bath and washer dryer makes this a fantastic home in the heart of Midtown EastThe Mondrian is a wonderful condominium building with a true boutique feel. Full time doorman, proximity to grocery store and subway, and an Equinox in the building make it the complete package.