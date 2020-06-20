250 East 40th Street

Amenities

NEW TO MARKET!! : Spectacular open city and river views in this renovated 2 bedroom/2bath in the full service luxury Highpoint Condominium. This sun flooded apartment features: a balcony, renovated pass thru galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, lots of closets/storage, brand new floors and w/d in apartment. Incredible Midtown East Location near transportation, Grand Central, retail, restaurants and a garage down the street! The Highpoint Condominium includes 24hr doorman, concierge, health club with indoor pool and full gym facilities. In addition there is a children's play area, laundry room, bike room, courtyard and live in resident manager. No pets, Available June 2020 with condo board approval.