25 West 70th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Welcome home to a beautifully renovated, elegant brownstone 1 bedroom.Located on one of the most desirable upper west side blocks, 25 West 70 Street is just off Central Park West.Only 2 flights up this 1 bedroom is extremely quiet, facing the courtyard gardens.Delivered sparkling clean and ready for move-in - JUNE 15Great size kitchen microwave, gorgeous white stone counter, sink and Grohe faucet, Living room has enough room for a dining area, and there is plenty of closets and storage.The in-unit washer and dryer makes this an apartment you'll love coming home to and not need to leave! Video of apartment available on request! Interviews done by phone.Pets, case by case, please inquire directly This is a NO FEE apartment