Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

25 West 70th Street

25 West 70th Street · (646) 265-2126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Welcome home to a beautifully renovated, elegant brownstone 1 bedroom.Located on one of the most desirable upper west side blocks, 25 West 70 Street is just off Central Park West.Only 2 flights up this 1 bedroom is extremely quiet, facing the courtyard gardens.Delivered sparkling clean and ready for move-in - JUNE 15Great size kitchen microwave, gorgeous white stone counter, sink and Grohe faucet, Living room has enough room for a dining area, and there is plenty of closets and storage.The in-unit washer and dryer makes this an apartment you'll love coming home to and not need to leave! Video of apartment available on request! Interviews done by phone.Pets, case by case, please inquire directly This is a NO FEE apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 West 70th Street have any available units?
25 West 70th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 West 70th Street have?
Some of 25 West 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 West 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 West 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 25 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 West 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 25 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 West 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
