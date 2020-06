Amenities

NEW EXCLUSIVE! WON'T LAST! GORGEOUS one bedroom apartment with PRIVATE TERRACE! Unit features, sunny LARGE living room with HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE bedroom, great amount of closet space, kitchen with full sized appliances, which also includes a dishwasher! Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing. Gross rent is $2,700. Apartment is advertised based on a gross rent of $2,700 with 1 month free rent net effective rent is $2,475