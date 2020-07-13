All apartments in New York
Find more places like 245 east 58 street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
245 east 58 street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

245 east 58 street

245 East 58th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

245 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $7000 · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Massive unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Roof deck, Gym, - Property Id: 271261

Massive home of 1365SF,
Corner living room with private terrace,
White kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
2 king size bedrooms,
2 full bathrooms,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled units,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Pool,
Residents lounge,
Event room,
Children playroom,
Sun deck,
Garage,

Close to trains, Wholefoods, shopping,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/245-east-58-street-new-york-ny/271261
Property Id 271261

(RLNE5966501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 east 58 street have any available units?
245 east 58 street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 east 58 street have?
Some of 245 east 58 street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 east 58 street currently offering any rent specials?
245 east 58 street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 east 58 street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 east 58 street is pet friendly.
Does 245 east 58 street offer parking?
Yes, 245 east 58 street offers parking.
Does 245 east 58 street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 east 58 street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 east 58 street have a pool?
Yes, 245 east 58 street has a pool.
Does 245 east 58 street have accessible units?
No, 245 east 58 street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 east 58 street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 east 58 street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 245 east 58 street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity