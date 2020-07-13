Amenities
Massive unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Roof deck, Gym, - Property Id: 271261
Massive home of 1365SF,
Corner living room with private terrace,
White kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
2 king size bedrooms,
2 full bathrooms,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled units,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Pool,
Residents lounge,
Event room,
Children playroom,
Sun deck,
Garage,
Close to trains, Wholefoods, shopping,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/245-east-58-street-new-york-ny/271261
