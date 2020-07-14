All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:54 AM

245 East 11th Street

245 East 11th Street · (757) 665-2517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6K · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6G · Avail. now

$6,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 245 East 11th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
245 East 11th Street is located at 245 East 11th Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 245 East 11th Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Elevator, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 10003 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.33x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 11th Street have any available units?
245 East 11th Street has 3 units available starting at $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 11th Street have?
Some of 245 East 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 East 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 East 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
