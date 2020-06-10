All apartments in New York
Find more places like 245 E 62nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
245 E 62nd St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:39 PM

245 E 62nd St

245 East 62nd Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
No Fee! Big & Bright Studio in Prime Location w/Laundry & Elevator! Must See!
Entire application, lease approval & lease signing process can be done online.

Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 62nd & 3rd Avenue A Vibrant Residential Neighborhood You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

Laundry in Building
Elevator
Includes Heat & Hot Water
Live in Super

F/N/R/Q/W Trains 2 blocks away 4/5/6 Trains 4 blocks away.

Sorry, NO PETS & no smoking allowed.

Contact us to Schedule Your Appointment and get Your Application in First.

I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 E 62nd St have any available units?
245 E 62nd St has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 245 E 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
245 E 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 E 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 245 E 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 E 62nd St offer parking?
No, 245 E 62nd St does not offer parking.
Does 245 E 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 E 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 E 62nd St have a pool?
No, 245 E 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 245 E 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 245 E 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 E 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 E 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 E 62nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 E 62nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 245 E 62nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity