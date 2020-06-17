245 E 58th St 28 F

Amenities
Enormous JR4, Doorman,Pool,Gym, - Property Id: 126350
Giant living room with dining area,
Large private terrace,
Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area,
King size bedroom with great views,
1 full bathroom with soaking tub plus guest bath,
Oversized closets, wood floors, high ceilings,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge with kitchen,
Swimming pool,
Children playroom,
Business center,
Bike room,
Sun deck,
Storage room,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
For limited time landlord is offering 1 month free,
Great location, close to trains, Wholefoods,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126350
Property Id 126350
(RLNE5477637)