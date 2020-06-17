All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

245 E 58th St 28 F

245 East 58th Street · (917) 653-8644
Location

245 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 28 F · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
Enormous JR4, Doorman,Pool,Gym, - Property Id: 126350

Giant living room with dining area,
Large private terrace,
Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area,
King size bedroom with great views,
1 full bathroom with soaking tub plus guest bath,
Oversized closets, wood floors, high ceilings,

24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge with kitchen,
Swimming pool,
Children playroom,
Business center,
Bike room,
Sun deck,
Storage room,
Laundry room,
Elevators,

For limited time landlord is offering 1 month free,

Great location, close to trains, Wholefoods,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126350
Property Id 126350

(RLNE5477637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

