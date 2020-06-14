242 W 122nd St

Amenities

**Welcome to a beautiful tree lined street on West 122nd, between FDB&ACP**



This is a renovated 3 bedroom/1 Bath on West 122nd Street and Frederick Douglas Blvd. Queen & Full sized bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances throughout.



Did we mention? We have an On-Site **Responsive Super**



**APARTMENT FEATURES**

- USB Wall Outlets

- Crown Molding

- Ceiling Fan

- Large Closet closet

- Heat & Water Included

- No Fee for Direct Clients



Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.

Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!



April-Late April move in dates , can require 9,10 OR 21,22 Month Leases. Landlord will offer partial months free rent, appropriate to keep same pricing.



**Gross Rent $3,400 to be paid monthly.**



Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.

**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings.** For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.