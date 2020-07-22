All apartments in New York
241 Central Park

241 Central Park West · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $13500 · Avail. now

$13,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Central Park views, W/D, 24H Doorman, - Property Id: 275064

Renovated Classic 6 in 24 H Doorman building,
Massive living room with Central Park views,
2 kings size bedrooms with good closet space,
Maid's room of home office,
Formal living room,
Chef's kitchen with upgrade appliances and custom cabinets,
Laundry in unit,
Wood floors,

Located by Central Park and trains,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/241-central-park-new-york-ny/275064
Property Id 275064

(RLNE5967420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Central Park have any available units?
241 Central Park has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Central Park have?
Some of 241 Central Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Central Park currently offering any rent specials?
241 Central Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Central Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Central Park is pet friendly.
Does 241 Central Park offer parking?
No, 241 Central Park does not offer parking.
Does 241 Central Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Central Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Central Park have a pool?
No, 241 Central Park does not have a pool.
Does 241 Central Park have accessible units?
No, 241 Central Park does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Central Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Central Park has units with dishwashers.
