Amenities
Central Park views, W/D, 24H Doorman, - Property Id: 275064
Renovated Classic 6 in 24 H Doorman building,
Massive living room with Central Park views,
2 kings size bedrooms with good closet space,
Maid's room of home office,
Formal living room,
Chef's kitchen with upgrade appliances and custom cabinets,
Laundry in unit,
Wood floors,
Located by Central Park and trains,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/241-central-park-new-york-ny/275064
Property Id 275064
(RLNE5967420)