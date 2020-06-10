All apartments in New York
240 EAST 58 STREET 20
240 EAST 58 STREET 20

240 East 58th Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 20 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
STUNNING MASSIVE 2BR/1,5BTH DOORMAN.POOL.GYM - Property Id: 233225

RENOVATED! An expansive junior 4 layout comprised of 965 square feet, with 1 and 1/2 bathrooms with ample closet space. The building also provides full service concierge, a full health club, pool, on-site laundry, children's playroom, conference room, and lounge. Convenient access to all tons of transportation, a vast array of shopping and dining!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233225
Property Id 233225

(RLNE5608746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 have any available units?
240 EAST 58 STREET 20 has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 have?
Some of 240 EAST 58 STREET 20's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 currently offering any rent specials?
240 EAST 58 STREET 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 is pet friendly.
Does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 offer parking?
No, 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 does not offer parking.
Does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 have a pool?
Yes, 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 has a pool.
Does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 have accessible units?
No, 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 EAST 58 STREET 20 has units with dishwashers.
