240 East 24th Street

Amenities

You can turn this wonderful one-bedroom into your own little gem!

This is a large One Bedroom in a quaint walk-up on East 20's. The unit is in the back, making it a very quiet apartment, and since that part of the building isn't right up against the next building, the apartment feels very airy and light.

The apartment faces west, features hardwood floors, has a separate kitchen, ample closet space, an entry foyer with pre war charm including arched doorways.

Nearby laundry facilities. Convenient location for this charming pre war one bedroom. steps from all transportation, shops and restaurants. Utilities are additional. This apartment is truly unique and a great deal in a terrific neighborhood. Minutes to the subways, gyms, and shopping. This is a nicely maintained coop building with a live-in super and a common courtyard. The application process is simple. No walls and no pets allowed.

