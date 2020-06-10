All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:46 PM

240 East 24th Street

240 East 24th Street · (917) 601-1694
Location

240 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
You can turn this wonderful one-bedroom into your own little gem!
This is a large One Bedroom in a quaint walk-up on East 20's. The unit is in the back, making it a very quiet apartment, and since that part of the building isn't right up against the next building, the apartment feels very airy and light.
The apartment faces west, features hardwood floors, has a separate kitchen, ample closet space, an entry foyer with pre war charm including arched doorways.
Nearby laundry facilities. Convenient location for this charming pre war one bedroom. steps from all transportation, shops and restaurants. Utilities are additional. This apartment is truly unique and a great deal in a terrific neighborhood. Minutes to the subways, gyms, and shopping. This is a nicely maintained coop building with a live-in super and a common courtyard. The application process is simple. No walls and no pets allowed.
Call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 24th Street have any available units?
240 East 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 240 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 East 24th Street offer parking?
No, 240 East 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 240 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 East 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 East 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
