240 Central Park South 15

Amenities
Stunning gut renovation, fireplace,24H DM,No Fee, - Property Id: 208122
Pristine condition,
Kingsize 2 bedrooms home,
2 full gorgeous bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Very bright corner living room with dining area,
Working fireplace rare charm in NYC,
Windowed Chefs kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances,
1300 SF of living space,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Resident lounge,
Roof deck,
Laundry room,
Elevator,
Excellent location with easy access to trains, shopping,
fabulous restaurants, Central Park, Theater district,
No Broker fees,
Please contact for exclusive showing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208122
Property Id 208122
(RLNE5480858)