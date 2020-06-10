All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

240 Central Park South 15

240 Central Park South · (917) 653-8644
Location

240 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 15 · Avail. now

$6,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Stunning gut renovation, fireplace,24H DM,No Fee, - Property Id: 208122

Pristine condition,
Kingsize 2 bedrooms home,
2 full gorgeous bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Very bright corner living room with dining area,
Working fireplace rare charm in NYC,
Windowed Chefs kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances,
1300 SF of living space,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Resident lounge,
Roof deck,
Laundry room,
Elevator,

Excellent location with easy access to trains, shopping,
fabulous restaurants, Central Park, Theater district,

No Broker fees,

Please contact for exclusive showing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208122
Property Id 208122

(RLNE5480858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Central Park South 15 have any available units?
240 Central Park South 15 has a unit available for $6,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Central Park South 15 have?
Some of 240 Central Park South 15's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Central Park South 15 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Central Park South 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Central Park South 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Central Park South 15 is pet friendly.
Does 240 Central Park South 15 offer parking?
No, 240 Central Park South 15 does not offer parking.
Does 240 Central Park South 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Central Park South 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Central Park South 15 have a pool?
No, 240 Central Park South 15 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Central Park South 15 have accessible units?
No, 240 Central Park South 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Central Park South 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Central Park South 15 has units with dishwashers.
