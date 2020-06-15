238 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Rarely available two-bedroom apartment, available furnished or unfurnished. Character and charm can be felt here, as soon as you step-up to the large foyer that serves as a dining area. Good size living room and open kitchen sit outside side-by-side, equal size bedrooms. Perfect for roommates or a family on extended vacation, since this unit is also available fully furnished. Furnished option is available at a monthly rate of $3500/mo and comes with fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, toaster and microwave included. Also provided are basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, bed linens & towels, hair dryer. No Broker's Fee Located in Midtown South in a classic pre-war, art-deco building on Madison Avenue. Close to everything and just a few of blocks from #6 subway line and cross town buses. No Broker's Fee