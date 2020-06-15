All apartments in New York
Find more places like 238 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
238 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

238 Madison Avenue

238 Madison Avenue · (212) 317-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

238 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
internet access
Rarely available two-bedroom apartment, available furnished or unfurnished. Character and charm can be felt here, as soon as you step-up to the large foyer that serves as a dining area. Good size living room and open kitchen sit outside side-by-side, equal size bedrooms. Perfect for roommates or a family on extended vacation, since this unit is also available fully furnished. Furnished option is available at a monthly rate of $3500/mo and comes with fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, toaster and microwave included. Also provided are basic TV, heating, air conditioning, WiFi, bed linens & towels, hair dryer. No Broker's Fee Located in Midtown South in a classic pre-war, art-deco building on Madison Avenue. Close to everything and just a few of blocks from #6 subway line and cross town buses. No Broker's Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Madison Avenue have any available units?
238 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 238 Madison Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
238 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 238 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 238 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 238 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 238 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 238 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 238 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 238 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 238 Madison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity