235 West 47th Street

Amenities
Corner unit with balcony,24H DM,Pool,Gym,Garage, - Property Id: 234079
Spacious corner apartment with balcony,
Bright living room with wood floors,
Windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
King size bedroom with great close space,
Gorgeous bathroom with soaking tub,
24 H Doorman,
Swimming pool,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Roof deck,
Sun deck,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
Garage,
Close to all west side trains,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234079
Property Id 234079
(RLNE5605169)