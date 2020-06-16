All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

235 West 47th Street

235 West 47th Street · (917) 653-8644
Location

235 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Corner unit with balcony,24H DM,Pool,Gym,Garage, - Property Id: 234079

Spacious corner apartment with balcony,
Bright living room with wood floors,
Windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
King size bedroom with great close space,
Gorgeous bathroom with soaking tub,

24 H Doorman,
Swimming pool,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Roof deck,
Sun deck,
Laundry room,
Elevators,
Garage,

Close to all west side trains,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234079
Property Id 234079

(RLNE5605169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 47th Street have any available units?
235 West 47th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 West 47th Street have?
Some of 235 West 47th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 West 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 235 West 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 West 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 235 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 47th Street have a pool?
Yes, 235 West 47th Street has a pool.
Does 235 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
