Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

235 West 137th Street

235 West 137th Street · (212) 381-2665
Location

235 West 137th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This adorable condo located on a quiet, tree-lined street of brownstones and townhouses in the historic St. Nicholas Historic District known as "Striver's Row". Recently renovated: Hardwood floors, working gas FIREPLACE, granite kitchen counters, cherry wood cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, 3 closets, including linen, Whirlpool Bath video intercom. Building amenities include free central laundry. Conveniently located near the 2/3 and B/C train, restaurants (Londell's, Spoonbread 2), cafes, supermarkets (Pathmark, Associated), parks (St. Nicholas Park), City College and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 West 137th Street have any available units?
235 West 137th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 West 137th Street have?
Some of 235 West 137th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 West 137th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 West 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 West 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 West 137th Street offer parking?
No, 235 West 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 West 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 West 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 West 137th Street have a pool?
Yes, 235 West 137th Street has a pool.
Does 235 West 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 West 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 West 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 West 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
