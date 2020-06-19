All apartments in New York
235 east 48th street

235 East 48th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3595 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
Bright unit with terrace, 24H DM, Gym, Pool, - Property Id: 279163

Spacious living room with private terrace,
Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops,
King size bedroom with good closet space,
Marble bathroom with soaking tub,
Wood floors, high ceilings, climate controlled rooms,

24 H Doorman,
Package room,
Fitness center,
Swimming pool,
Residents lounge,
Roof deck,

Close to trains,
Property Id 279163

(RLNE5773510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 east 48th street have any available units?
235 east 48th street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 east 48th street have?
Some of 235 east 48th street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 east 48th street currently offering any rent specials?
235 east 48th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 east 48th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 east 48th street is pet friendly.
Does 235 east 48th street offer parking?
No, 235 east 48th street does not offer parking.
Does 235 east 48th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 east 48th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 east 48th street have a pool?
Yes, 235 east 48th street has a pool.
Does 235 east 48th street have accessible units?
No, 235 east 48th street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 east 48th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 east 48th street has units with dishwashers.
