Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

235 East 32nd Street

235 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $4295.00; IMRID22019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 East 32nd Street have any available units?
235 East 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 235 East 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 East 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 East 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 235 East 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 East 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 235 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 East 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 235 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 235 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 East 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
