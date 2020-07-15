All apartments in New York
Find more places like 234 E 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
234 E 83rd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

234 E 83rd St

234 East 83rd Street · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

234 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient One bedroom apartment ! - Property Id: 314764

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/234-e-83rd-st-new-york-ny/314764
Property Id 314764

(RLNE5937716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 E 83rd St have any available units?
234 E 83rd St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 E 83rd St have?
Some of 234 E 83rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 E 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
234 E 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 E 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 E 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 234 E 83rd St offer parking?
No, 234 E 83rd St does not offer parking.
Does 234 E 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 E 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 E 83rd St have a pool?
No, 234 E 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 234 E 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 234 E 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 234 E 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 E 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 234 E 83rd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity