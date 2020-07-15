Amenities
Renovated one bed on a tree-lined block! - Property Id: 314758
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, large closet space, and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/233-e-83rd-st-new-york-ny/314758
