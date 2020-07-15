All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

233 E 83rd St

233 East 83rd Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

233 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated one bed on a tree-lined block! - Property Id: 314758

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, large closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/233-e-83rd-st-new-york-ny/314758
Property Id 314758

(RLNE5937682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E 83rd St have any available units?
233 E 83rd St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 E 83rd St have?
Some of 233 E 83rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
233 E 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 E 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 233 E 83rd St offer parking?
No, 233 E 83rd St does not offer parking.
Does 233 E 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 E 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E 83rd St have a pool?
No, 233 E 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 233 E 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 233 E 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 E 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
