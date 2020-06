Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

REN STABILIZED! NASSSIVE BTAND NEW TRUE 2BR BLDG - Property Id: 127152



MAIN EAST VILLAGE - RENOVATED TRUE 2BR - DEAL!

RENOVATION IS ALMOST COMPLETE!

Come and be the first tenants in a true RENOVATED 2BR apartment.

The bedrooms can easily fit queen size bed, living room that will leave enough space for dining table.

Separate kitchen with all full appliances INCLUDED!! .

Located on a renovated building on East village prime steps away from the L train and 3 minutes from tompkins park

Paper work ready

Good credit

Showing ASAP

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127152

Property Id 127152



(RLNE5843625)