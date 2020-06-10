231 East 76th Street

Amenities

Be the first to live in this rarely available penthouse apartment at The Prescott, which just finished a complete gut renovation-- everything is brand new! The main feature of this apartment has to be the over 1,000 SF, wraparound terrace. The prewar architectural elements are highlighted by modern renovations, creating a spacious living area that is sure to impress guests. Unlike most pre-war NYC apartments, this unit offers four large closets for storage and built-in wall air conditioning in each room.



The updated kitchen boasts sleek, brand new, white cabinetry which provides a contrast to the beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is beautifully renovated featuring white marble tiling throughout and a double vanity.



This charming, pet friendly building offers a Doorman from 8AM until midnight, bike room/storage at an additional monthly fee, central laundry room, and pick updrop off dry cleaning service. Situated in the prime Upper East Side neighborhood of Lenox Hill, The Prescott is conveniently located between Central Park and the Bobby Wagner Walkway along the East River.



Advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease; gross rent is $6,500. Please note the floor plan is of a similar penthouse line.



Building Pet Policy: One pet per apartment; dogs under 45lbs. Breed restrictions do apply.