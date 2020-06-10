All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

231 East 76th Street

231 East 76th Street · (212) 381-9538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PHB · Avail. now

$5,959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
CONTACT AGENTS FOR VIRTUAL TOUR

Be the first to live in this rarely available penthouse apartment at The Prescott, which just finished a complete gut renovation-- everything is brand new! The main feature of this apartment has to be the over 1,000 SF, wraparound terrace. The prewar architectural elements are highlighted by modern renovations, creating a spacious living area that is sure to impress guests. Unlike most pre-war NYC apartments, this unit offers four large closets for storage and built-in wall air conditioning in each room.

The updated kitchen boasts sleek, brand new, white cabinetry which provides a contrast to the beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is beautifully renovated featuring white marble tiling throughout and a double vanity.

This charming, pet friendly building offers a Doorman from 8AM until midnight, bike room/storage at an additional monthly fee, central laundry room, and pick updrop off dry cleaning service. Situated in the prime Upper East Side neighborhood of Lenox Hill, The Prescott is conveniently located between Central Park and the Bobby Wagner Walkway along the East River.

Advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease; gross rent is $6,500. Please note the floor plan is of a similar penthouse line.

Building Pet Policy: One pet per apartment; dogs under 45lbs. Breed restrictions do apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 East 76th Street have any available units?
231 East 76th Street has a unit available for $5,959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 East 76th Street have?
Some of 231 East 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 East 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 231 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 231 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 231 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 231 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
