230 West 97th Street

Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available + No Fee!



This newly renovated unit is located in prime Upper West Side, located just two blocks from both Riverside Side Park and Central Park and only 1 block away from 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.



Apartment Features:

High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting

In Unit Bosch Washer/Dryer

Hardwood Flooring

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Over the Range Microwave Hood

Dishwasher

Black Matte Hardware

Expansive Layouts Flooded with Sunlight



Building Features Include:

24-Hour Doorman

Elevator

Pet Friendly

1 block from the 1,2, and 3 Subway Lines



Neighborhood



Home to some of the most notable art institutions and museums in NYC, Upper West Side is well known for its intellectual influence, diverse eateries, and entertainment. Nestled in between Central Park and Riverside Park and located amongst great restaurants and cafes only elevate UWS resident's city lifestyle. Grab your morning cup of joe at Birch Coffee, or go for an early morning run on the Riverside Park waterfront. Stop by Joe's Pickle for a casual and equally delicious lunch or top off your night with a fancy dinner at Per Se, and cocktails at the Dead Poet. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Whole Foods and West Side Market only a block away, and Equinox gym close by as well.



Equal Housing Opportunity!



-Rent is net effective 2 months free on a 13-month lease.