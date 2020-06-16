All apartments in New York
230 West 97th Street
230 West 97th Street

230 West 97th Street · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 West 97th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$3,988

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available + No Fee!

This newly renovated unit is located in prime Upper West Side, located just two blocks from both Riverside Side Park and Central Park and only 1 block away from 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.

Apartment Features:
High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting
In Unit Bosch Washer/Dryer
Hardwood Flooring
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Over the Range Microwave Hood
Dishwasher
Black Matte Hardware
Expansive Layouts Flooded with Sunlight

Building Features Include:
24-Hour Doorman
Elevator
Pet Friendly
1 block from the 1,2, and 3 Subway Lines

Neighborhood

Home to some of the most notable art institutions and museums in NYC, Upper West Side is well known for its intellectual influence, diverse eateries, and entertainment. Nestled in between Central Park and Riverside Park and located amongst great restaurants and cafes only elevate UWS resident's city lifestyle. Grab your morning cup of joe at Birch Coffee, or go for an early morning run on the Riverside Park waterfront. Stop by Joe's Pickle for a casual and equally delicious lunch or top off your night with a fancy dinner at Per Se, and cocktails at the Dead Poet. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Whole Foods and West Side Market only a block away, and Equinox gym close by as well.

Equal Housing Opportunity!

-Rent is net effective 2 months free on a 13-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 97th Street have any available units?
230 West 97th Street has a unit available for $3,988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West 97th Street have?
Some of 230 West 97th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 West 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 West 97th Street offer parking?
No, 230 West 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 West 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 West 97th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 97th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 West 97th Street has units with dishwashers.
