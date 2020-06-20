230 West 116th Street

Amenities
Renovated LARGE one bed, with HUGE living room! | Actual apt photos!VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a MASSIVE living room, enjoy a semi-separate brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, grey cabinetry, and a full size dishwasher! by the kitchen. The bedroom can fit a QUEEN size bed with additional furniture and features a separate closet. A marble bathroom showcases modern details, a tub and a rain-shower.The small building features keyfob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, Morningside park! B/C Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffeeshops that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after 2 months free on a 13 month stay and immediate move in, gross rent is $2,500 Free months as follow: First month completely free! 1/2 month free on month #3, and 1/2 free on month #13.