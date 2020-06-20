All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

230 West 116th Street

230 West 116th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Renovated LARGE one bed, with HUGE living room! | Actual apt photos!VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, spacious unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a MASSIVE living room, enjoy a semi-separate brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, grey cabinetry, and a full size dishwasher! by the kitchen. The bedroom can fit a QUEEN size bed with additional furniture and features a separate closet. A marble bathroom showcases modern details, a tub and a rain-shower.The small building features keyfob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, Morningside park! B/C Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffeeshops that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after 2 months free on a 13 month stay and immediate move in, gross rent is $2,500 Free months as follow: First month completely free! 1/2 month free on month #3, and 1/2 free on month #13.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 West 116th Street have any available units?
230 West 116th Street has a unit available for $2,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 West 116th Street have?
Some of 230 West 116th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 West 116th Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 230 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 230 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 230 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 West 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
