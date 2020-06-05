230 EAST 30TH STREET

Amenities

Located on a quiet street in the middle of the East Side between Murray Hill and Gramercy Park, 230 East 30 Street is convenient to all. This apartment building is only 1 block from NYU Medical Center and is close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation. This elevator building features oak floors, AC, closed circuit TV security system, high-speed Internet access, a fully equipped laundry room, and an on-site garage. Many apartments have city and or river views. All apartments have new kitchens with granite floors and countertops and new marble bathrooms with granite banjo countertops and oversized medicine cabinet.