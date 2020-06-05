All apartments in New York
230 EAST 30TH STREET

230 East 30th Street · (646) 600-4838
Location

230 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
****NO FEE***NO FEE***

Located on a quiet street in the middle of the East Side between Murray Hill and Gramercy Park, 230 East 30 Street is convenient to all. This apartment building is only 1 block from NYU Medical Center and is close to all restaurants, shops and public transportation. This elevator building features oak floors, AC, closed circuit TV security system, high-speed Internet access, a fully equipped laundry room, and an on-site garage. Many apartments have city and or river views. All apartments have new kitchens with granite floors and countertops and new marble bathrooms with granite banjo countertops and oversized medicine cabinet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 EAST 30TH STREET have any available units?
230 EAST 30TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 EAST 30TH STREET have?
Some of 230 EAST 30TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 EAST 30TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
230 EAST 30TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 EAST 30TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 230 EAST 30TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 EAST 30TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 230 EAST 30TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 230 EAST 30TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 EAST 30TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 EAST 30TH STREET have a pool?
No, 230 EAST 30TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 230 EAST 30TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 230 EAST 30TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 230 EAST 30TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 EAST 30TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
