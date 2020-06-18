23 Jones street

Beautiful 3 bedrooms apartment located in Prime West Village. This lovely unit features living room, great sunlight, Full size kitchen appliances, large windows, hardwood floors, Queen size beds, deep closet space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
