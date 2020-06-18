All apartments in New York
23 Jones street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:52 PM

23 Jones street

23 Jones St · (347) 722-2120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Jones St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms apartment located in Prime West Village. This lovely unit features living room, great sunlight, Full size kitchen appliances, large windows, hardwood floors, Queen size beds, deep closet space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Jones street have any available units?
23 Jones street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 23 Jones street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Jones street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Jones street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Jones street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 Jones street offer parking?
No, 23 Jones street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Jones street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Jones street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Jones street have a pool?
No, 23 Jones street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Jones street have accessible units?
No, 23 Jones street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Jones street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Jones street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Jones street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Jones street does not have units with air conditioning.
