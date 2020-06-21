All apartments in New York
229 First Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

229 First Avenue

229 1st Avenue · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apartment Features:-Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds-Living Room fits a Couch, Tv and Table -Marbled Bathroom-Exposed Brick -Private Rooftop!!-2 Closets!-Granite Countertop Kitchen-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dishwasher-W/D in unit-Pet Friendly Price is based off 1 month free on a 12 month lease.Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comWHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7205

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 First Avenue have any available units?
229 First Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 First Avenue have?
Some of 229 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
229 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 229 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 229 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 229 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 229 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 229 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 229 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 229 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 First Avenue has units with dishwashers.
