Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

229 East 29th Street 2C

229 East 29th Street · (212) 319-1668 ext. 703
Location

229 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Now Showing by appointment either in-person or virtually. Call today to schedule a time! NO FEE!!! South facing studio in a great neighborhood! There is a separate kitchen area with a dishwasher. The main room can comfortably fit bedroom and living room furniture, plus a dining table. This is an elevator building with a live-in super and laundry in the basement. Target, Trade Joe's, Fairway, Bed Bath & Beyond, and a multiplex movie theater are all in the neighborhood and the subway is only 2 blocks away! July 15th move in date. Pets allowed with owner approval. Easy application process.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 East 29th Street 2C have any available units?
229 East 29th Street 2C has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 East 29th Street 2C have?
Some of 229 East 29th Street 2C's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 East 29th Street 2C currently offering any rent specials?
229 East 29th Street 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 East 29th Street 2C pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 East 29th Street 2C is pet friendly.
Does 229 East 29th Street 2C offer parking?
No, 229 East 29th Street 2C does not offer parking.
Does 229 East 29th Street 2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 East 29th Street 2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 East 29th Street 2C have a pool?
No, 229 East 29th Street 2C does not have a pool.
Does 229 East 29th Street 2C have accessible units?
No, 229 East 29th Street 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 229 East 29th Street 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 East 29th Street 2C has units with dishwashers.
