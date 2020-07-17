229 East 29th Street 2C

Amenities

Now Showing by appointment either in-person or virtually. Call today to schedule a time! NO FEE!!! South facing studio in a great neighborhood! There is a separate kitchen area with a dishwasher. The main room can comfortably fit bedroom and living room furniture, plus a dining table. This is an elevator building with a live-in super and laundry in the basement. Target, Trade Joe's, Fairway, Bed Bath & Beyond, and a multiplex movie theater are all in the neighborhood and the subway is only 2 blocks away! July 15th move in date. Pets allowed with owner approval. Easy application process.!