New York, NY
229 Chrystie Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

229 Chrystie Street

229 Chrystie Street · (718) 759-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
Please call/text Jeff Gjeshbitraj at 718-759-7100 for an exclusive showing!Located in the heart of the Lower East Side where the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet. The 14-story no-fee rental property is comprised of 361 units in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts featuring fully equipped European designed gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, nine foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows and amazing views. Recently renovated, the building offers top-notch amenities including a resident lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theatre, billiards and games rooms and a rooftop sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Chrystie Street have any available units?
229 Chrystie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Chrystie Street have?
Some of 229 Chrystie Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Chrystie Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Chrystie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Chrystie Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 Chrystie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 Chrystie Street offer parking?
No, 229 Chrystie Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 Chrystie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Chrystie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Chrystie Street have a pool?
Yes, 229 Chrystie Street has a pool.
Does 229 Chrystie Street have accessible units?
No, 229 Chrystie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Chrystie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Chrystie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
