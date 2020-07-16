229 Chrystie Street

Amenities

Please call/text Jeff Gjeshbitraj at 718-759-7100 for an exclusive showing!Located in the heart of the Lower East Side where the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet. The 14-story no-fee rental property is comprised of 361 units in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts featuring fully equipped European designed gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, nine foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows and amazing views. Recently renovated, the building offers top-notch amenities including a resident lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theatre, billiards and games rooms and a rooftop sundeck.