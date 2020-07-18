2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman parking garage hot tub

Sun-filled Spacious Studio facing West with wide plank oak wood floors. The kitchen includes Electrolux Icon Series appliances Aster Cucine custom cabinetry, seamless Caesarstone countertops, framed glass upper cabinets, Blanco sinks, and Dornbracht fixtures. The spa-like bath features a deep soaking tub and shower. This well-equipped apartment comes with a Full-size LG washer and vented gas dryer, as well as recessed lighting with dimming capability throughout, and Central AC/Heat. The apartment is wired for Verizon FIOS and Time Warner Cable.



Building features include a 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Resident Manager, a common roof deck with panoramic views and a 2nd-floor terrace with kids play area. Within steps of your home: Morningside Park, Columbia University, the unique shops on the avenues and Restaurant Row on Frederick Douglass Boulevard. The express stops for the A/B/C/D and 2/3 subways and major bus routes provide convenient transportation. There is also on-site indoor parking available for an additional fee