2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-H · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
parking
garage
hot tub
Sun-filled Spacious Studio facing West with wide plank oak wood floors. The kitchen includes Electrolux Icon Series appliances Aster Cucine custom cabinetry, seamless Caesarstone countertops, framed glass upper cabinets, Blanco sinks, and Dornbracht fixtures. The spa-like bath features a deep soaking tub and shower. This well-equipped apartment comes with a Full-size LG washer and vented gas dryer, as well as recessed lighting with dimming capability throughout, and Central AC/Heat. The apartment is wired for Verizon FIOS and Time Warner Cable.

Building features include a 24/7 Concierge, Onsite Resident Manager, a common roof deck with panoramic views and a 2nd-floor terrace with kids play area. Within steps of your home: Morningside Park, Columbia University, the unique shops on the avenues and Restaurant Row on Frederick Douglass Boulevard. The express stops for the A/B/C/D and 2/3 subways and major bus routes provide convenient transportation. There is also on-site indoor parking available for an additional fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have any available units?
2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have?
Some of 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
