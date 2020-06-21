2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd

Amenities

Residence 4C is a generously proportioned 821 sq. ft. one bedroom, one bathroom corner apartment in one of Harlems most desirable condominiums. Modern and contemporary finishes are found throughout with a stunning open concept kitchen and living/dining area. The kitchen is outfitted with the all-time favorite stainless steel package from Electrolux Icon Kitchen, including an ultra-sleek microwave drawer; Cesarstone countertops provide ample usable space and a gorgeous touch to the kitchen. The neutral oak floor leads to a spacious living room, providing a welcoming space for entertaining. Take comfort in a master bedroom that fits a bed of any size with additional furniture, blackout shades and a sizable walk-in closet. Such comforts extend into the luxurious bathroom for ultimate relaxation with the sophisticated deep-soaking Neptune Jet tub, an additional standalone shower stall and large closet for storage of linens and toiletries. Enjoy the convenience of an LG TrueSteam washer/dryer in unit and individual climate controls in each room.As one of uptowns most sought after full-service buildings, 2280 FDB provides a 24-hour doorman, concierge, live-in Superintendent, on-site parking and two outdoor spaces - a rooftop with a fireplace and second floor outdoor play area. Conveniently surrounded by premier restaurants, cafes, entertainment and shopping; enjoying the neighborhood comes as easy as loving the building. Two short blocks to 125th Street Express Station A/B/C/D, a multitude of buses and Citi Bike stations, and approximately 5 minutes to the Express 2/3 at Lenox Ave. No pets allowed.