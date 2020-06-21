All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd

2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (347) 829-4482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
Residence 4C is a generously proportioned 821 sq. ft. one bedroom, one bathroom corner apartment in one of Harlems most desirable condominiums. Modern and contemporary finishes are found throughout with a stunning open concept kitchen and living/dining area. The kitchen is outfitted with the all-time favorite stainless steel package from Electrolux Icon Kitchen, including an ultra-sleek microwave drawer; Cesarstone countertops provide ample usable space and a gorgeous touch to the kitchen. The neutral oak floor leads to a spacious living room, providing a welcoming space for entertaining. Take comfort in a master bedroom that fits a bed of any size with additional furniture, blackout shades and a sizable walk-in closet. Such comforts extend into the luxurious bathroom for ultimate relaxation with the sophisticated deep-soaking Neptune Jet tub, an additional standalone shower stall and large closet for storage of linens and toiletries. Enjoy the convenience of an LG TrueSteam washer/dryer in unit and individual climate controls in each room.As one of uptowns most sought after full-service buildings, 2280 FDB provides a 24-hour doorman, concierge, live-in Superintendent, on-site parking and two outdoor spaces - a rooftop with a fireplace and second floor outdoor play area. Conveniently surrounded by premier restaurants, cafes, entertainment and shopping; enjoying the neighborhood comes as easy as loving the building. Two short blocks to 125th Street Express Station A/B/C/D, a multitude of buses and Citi Bike stations, and approximately 5 minutes to the Express 2/3 at Lenox Ave. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd have any available units?
2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd have?
Some of 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd have a pool?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Frederick Douglass Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
