All apartments in New York
Find more places like 227 East 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
227 East 57th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

227 East 57th Street

227 East 57th Street · (212) 875-2866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

227 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 14A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
No Fee and incredible value! Quiet studio in a pre-war elevator building featuring full-time doorman, live-in super, and laundry room. Conveniently located by major subway lines, Whole Foods, gyms, Central Park, and all that Midtown Manhattan has to offer.This cozy studio features hardwood floors, a windowed kitchenette separate from the living room, and a generous amount of closet space - one coat closet and an extra large walk-in closet! Open layout provides a number of ways to arrange your furniture. Note: mini fridge in kitchen was replaced by an equally-sized stainless model with separate freezer/refrigerator sections.Short coop application with accompanying board approval needed before move in (2-4 weeks). Sorry, no smoking and no pets. 1 year lease minimum. All viewings/showings are virtual until Covid-related lockdown is lifted. Please see video for tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImqY8et9UIs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 East 57th Street have any available units?
227 East 57th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 East 57th Street have?
Some of 227 East 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 227 East 57th Street offer parking?
No, 227 East 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 227 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 227 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 227 East 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity