227 East 57th Street

No Fee and incredible value! Quiet studio in a pre-war elevator building featuring full-time doorman, live-in super, and laundry room. Conveniently located by major subway lines, Whole Foods, gyms, Central Park, and all that Midtown Manhattan has to offer.This cozy studio features hardwood floors, a windowed kitchenette separate from the living room, and a generous amount of closet space - one coat closet and an extra large walk-in closet! Open layout provides a number of ways to arrange your furniture. Note: mini fridge in kitchen was replaced by an equally-sized stainless model with separate freezer/refrigerator sections.Short coop application with accompanying board approval needed before move in (2-4 weeks). Sorry, no smoking and no pets. 1 year lease minimum. All viewings/showings are virtual until Covid-related lockdown is lifted. Please see video for tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImqY8et9UIs