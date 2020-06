Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



HOT PROMO - Reduced rent $2399 + No Fee for Leases starting June 1 Lease.

Regular price: $2599 Fee.



Excellent 2 bedroom in the heart of Central Harlem



* Beautiful hardwood floors we all love!

* Plenty of natural light!

* Outlets are abundant -- yay!



THE BUILDING:



* Prewar building

* Easy access to the BC and the 2/3 trains!

* Near beautiful Saint Nicholas Park go celebrate summer!

* Great coffee shops and brunch spots abound!

* Not far from City College and Columbia University