226 West 97th Street

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO APARTMENT NOW AVAILABLE! OFFERING 2 MONTHS FREE + NO FEE!



This newly renovated unit is located in prime Upper West Side, located just two blocks from both Riverside Side Park and Central Park and only 1 block away from 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.



Apartment Features:

High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting

Hardwood Flooring

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Over the Range Microwave Hood

Dishwasher

Black Matte Hardware

Flooded with Sunlight

Building Features Include:

24-Hour Doorman

Elevator

Pet Friendly

1 block from the 1,2, and 3 Subway Lines



Neighborhood

Home to some of the most notable art institutions and museums in NYC, Upper West Side is well known for its intellectual influence, diverse eateries, and entertainment. Nestled in between Central Park and Riverside Park and located amongst great restaurants and cafes only elevates UWS residents city lifestyle. Grab your morning cup of joe at Birch Coffee, or go for an early morning run on the Riverside Park waterfront. Stop by Joe's Pickle for a casual and equally delicious lunch or top off your night with a fancy dinner at Per Se, and cocktails at the Dead Poet. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Whole Foods and West Side Market only a block away, and Equinox gym close by as well.



