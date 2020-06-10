All apartments in New York
Find more places like 226 West 97th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
226 West 97th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:39 PM

226 West 97th Street

226 W 97th St · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

226 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$2,306

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO APARTMENT NOW AVAILABLE! OFFERING 2 MONTHS FREE + NO FEE!

This newly renovated unit is located in prime Upper West Side, located just two blocks from both Riverside Side Park and Central Park and only 1 block away from 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.

Apartment Features:
High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting
Hardwood Flooring
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Over the Range Microwave Hood
Dishwasher
Black Matte Hardware
Flooded with Sunlight
Building Features Include:
24-Hour Doorman
Elevator
Pet Friendly
1 block from the 1,2, and 3 Subway Lines

Neighborhood
Home to some of the most notable art institutions and museums in NYC, Upper West Side is well known for its intellectual influence, diverse eateries, and entertainment. Nestled in between Central Park and Riverside Park and located amongst great restaurants and cafes only elevates UWS residents city lifestyle. Grab your morning cup of joe at Birch Coffee, or go for an early morning run on the Riverside Park waterfront. Stop by Joe's Pickle for a casual and equally delicious lunch or top off your night with a fancy dinner at Per Se, and cocktails at the Dead Poet. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Whole Foods and West Side Market only a block away, and Equinox gym close by as well.

Equal Housing Opportunity!

-Rent is net effective 2 months free on a 13-month lease
-All photos are for illustrative purposes to showcase the finishes and do not necessarily represent the exact unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 West 97th Street have any available units?
226 West 97th Street has a unit available for $2,306 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 West 97th Street have?
Some of 226 West 97th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 West 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 West 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 West 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 West 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 226 West 97th Street offer parking?
No, 226 West 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 West 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 West 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 West 97th Street have a pool?
No, 226 West 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 West 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 West 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 West 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 West 97th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 226 West 97th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity