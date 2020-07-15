226 E 28th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Amazing 1 bedroom apartment for Rent in Kips Bay. Designer Kitchen & Bathroom, Dish Washer, Washer/Dryer in the building, Xposed Prewar Brownstone, Hardwood Floors This great <NEIGHBORHOOD> home accepts pets (On approval), has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, elevator. 6,N and R trains are close to this pre-war Kips Bay building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Kips Bay apartment before your competitors do!