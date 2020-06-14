2250 Broadway

Amenities
Live in the most amazing UWS neighborhood! Collect your own Fee!
This immaculate and tastefully furnished large alcove studio has it all and is move in ready! Great closets, a cook's kitchen with full sized appliances, a private balcony overlooking a gorgeous landscaped garden, and a comfortable Murphy bed that makes it function more like a one bedroom and enables ease in entertaining.
Included are free access to building health/fitness center, large outdoor courtyard garden/deck. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, elevator, laundry room.
Enjoy every convenience nearby; great shopping, fantastic restaurants, Zabar's across the street, entertainment, and excellent transportation; minutes from Lincoln Center, Central Park, Riverside Park, and Museum of Natural History.
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Pied a Terre OK.
Video: https://youtu.be/06iNJ8YQnCE,Young and Vibrant studio! This a great space, perfectly furnished with quality and taste.It features a custom made Murphy bed with lots of storage, a double sofa bed, an extensible dining table ,etc. The balcony, big enough for a table and chairs, opens into a peaceful courtyard. This is a full service building, with 24hr doorman, next to the subway and accross from Zabars, in the heart of the Upper West Side.