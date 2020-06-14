2250 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

Live in the most amazing UWS neighborhood! Collect your own Fee!

This immaculate and tastefully furnished large alcove studio has it all and is move in ready! Great closets, a cook's kitchen with full sized appliances, a private balcony overlooking a gorgeous landscaped garden, and a comfortable Murphy bed that makes it function more like a one bedroom and enables ease in entertaining.

Included are free access to building health/fitness center, large outdoor courtyard garden/deck. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, elevator, laundry room.

Enjoy every convenience nearby; great shopping, fantastic restaurants, Zabar's across the street, entertainment, and excellent transportation; minutes from Lincoln Center, Central Park, Riverside Park, and Museum of Natural History.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Pied a Terre OK.

