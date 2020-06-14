All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

2250 Broadway

2250 Broadway · (917) 656-5682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-L · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in the most amazing UWS neighborhood! Collect your own Fee!
This immaculate and tastefully furnished large alcove studio has it all and is move in ready! Great closets, a cook's kitchen with full sized appliances, a private balcony overlooking a gorgeous landscaped garden, and a comfortable Murphy bed that makes it function more like a one bedroom and enables ease in entertaining.
Included are free access to building health/fitness center, large outdoor courtyard garden/deck. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, elevator, laundry room.
Enjoy every convenience nearby; great shopping, fantastic restaurants, Zabar's across the street, entertainment, and excellent transportation; minutes from Lincoln Center, Central Park, Riverside Park, and Museum of Natural History.
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Pied a Terre OK.
Video: https://youtu.be/06iNJ8YQnCE,Young and Vibrant studio! This a great space, perfectly furnished with quality and taste.It features a custom made Murphy bed with lots of storage, a double sofa bed, an extensible dining table ,etc. The balcony, big enough for a table and chairs, opens into a peaceful courtyard. This is a full service building, with 24hr doorman, next to the subway and accross from Zabars, in the heart of the Upper West Side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Broadway have any available units?
2250 Broadway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Broadway have?
Some of 2250 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 2250 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Broadway have a pool?
No, 2250 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2250 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
