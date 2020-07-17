224 West 21st Street

Amenities
Charming Chelsea ground floor 2BR/2BA with exposed brick walls and a large basement. * Washer/Dryer in apartment * Large basement storage area. Basement area is fitted with two wall mounted air-conditioner. Could accommodate guest or visitors. * Portlights throughout the apartment * Brushed steel appliances including a dishwasher* Modern, tiled bathroom * High ceilings, hardwood floors, and ample closet space * Close to everything subways (2 streets away), shops (Wholefoods, Traders Joe, Chelsea Market), entertainment (Meatpacking District, Highline, restaurants)