Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

224 West 21st Street

224 West 21st Street · (646) 667-6927
Location

224 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming Chelsea ground floor 2BR/2BA with exposed brick walls and a large basement. * Washer/Dryer in apartment * Large basement storage area. Basement area is fitted with two wall mounted air-conditioner. Could accommodate guest or visitors. * Portlights throughout the apartment * Brushed steel appliances including a dishwasher* Modern, tiled bathroom * High ceilings, hardwood floors, and ample closet space * Close to everything subways (2 streets away), shops (Wholefoods, Traders Joe, Chelsea Market), entertainment (Meatpacking District, Highline, restaurants)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 West 21st Street have any available units?
224 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 West 21st Street have?
Some of 224 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 224 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 224 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 224 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 224 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
