Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel range Property Amenities elevator bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO BROKER FEE. CENTRAL LOCATION NEAR NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN - COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER AND YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



* Steps to 1 & A trains at 181st St stop



Building Features Include:

- Just renovated studio

- Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and dishwasher

- Short walk to Fort Washington, J. Hood Wright and Fort Tyron Parks

- Modern bathroom

- Hardwood floors

- Guarantors Accepted

- Heat & Hot Water included

- Washer/Dryer



(RLNE4939535)