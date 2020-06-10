All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

221 East 78th Street

221 East 78th Street · (917) 648-9628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Proudly perched on the top floor of an elevator co-op in the heart of Lenox Hill, this radiant one-bedroom offers eastern and northern exposures, generous proportions, and up-to-date finishes. The entry leads into a spacious living area with crown molding, built-in bookcases, a dining nook or study, and a coat closet with built-in shelving. The windowed kitchen has sleek white cabinets and upgraded appliances, including a new stainless 5-burner range, an integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a dishwasher. The king-size bedroom houses dual closets and a ceiling fan and has two exposures. There is an updated windowed bathroom across from a walk-in closet with built-in cherry wood shelving and drawers, and tie and belt racks. There are original hardwood floors throughout.

Building amenities include a door attendant from 7-11PM, communal laundry facilities, lovely oasis of a garden with fountain, bike room (subject to availability), and a live-in super. Conveniently set in the heart of the Upper East Side, transportation (just minutes from the 6 & Q), shopping, dining, recreation, and nightlife are at your fingertips.

Heat & hot water included. Board approval required (4-6-week process). Co-op application fee ($450) + credit check fee ($75 each) + move-in deposit ($500). Broker fee. No dogs, please. One (1) cat on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 East 78th Street have any available units?
221 East 78th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 East 78th Street have?
Some of 221 East 78th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 East 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 221 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 221 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 East 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
