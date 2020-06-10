221 East 78th Street

Amenities
Proudly perched on the top floor of an elevator co-op in the heart of Lenox Hill, this radiant one-bedroom offers eastern and northern exposures, generous proportions, and up-to-date finishes. The entry leads into a spacious living area with crown molding, built-in bookcases, a dining nook or study, and a coat closet with built-in shelving. The windowed kitchen has sleek white cabinets and upgraded appliances, including a new stainless 5-burner range, an integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a dishwasher. The king-size bedroom houses dual closets and a ceiling fan and has two exposures. There is an updated windowed bathroom across from a walk-in closet with built-in cherry wood shelving and drawers, and tie and belt racks. There are original hardwood floors throughout.
Building amenities include a door attendant from 7-11PM, communal laundry facilities, lovely oasis of a garden with fountain, bike room (subject to availability), and a live-in super. Conveniently set in the heart of the Upper East Side, transportation (just minutes from the 6 & Q), shopping, dining, recreation, and nightlife are at your fingertips.
Heat & hot water included. Board approval required (4-6-week process). Co-op application fee ($450) + credit check fee ($75 each) + move-in deposit ($500). Broker fee. No dogs, please. One (1) cat on approval.