221 East 58th Street

Price listed is net effective rent with 2 weeks free! Monthly rent is $2,800No broker Fee! Sun-Filled Floor Thru 1BR Home! *Two Separate Entrances* Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Counter tops and Full Sized Appliances. Two Decorative Fireplaces and an Exposed Brick wall. There is even a Shared Outdoor space that is shared with only one other apartment. Recessed Lighting and Hardwood Flooring throughout the home. Large Closet Space! Windowed Tiled Bathroom. Best Bang for your space! Located in Midtown East on a tree lined street! Close to Cafes, Restaurants, Shops, Transit and everything NYC is about. Call Jesse to view. QLI78153