New York, NY
221 East 58th Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

221 East 58th Street

221 East 58th Street · (212) 518-7009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Price listed is net effective rent with 2 weeks free! Monthly rent is $2,800No broker Fee! Sun-Filled Floor Thru 1BR Home! *Two Separate Entrances* Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Counter tops and Full Sized Appliances. Two Decorative Fireplaces and an Exposed Brick wall. There is even a Shared Outdoor space that is shared with only one other apartment. Recessed Lighting and Hardwood Flooring throughout the home. Large Closet Space! Windowed Tiled Bathroom. Best Bang for your space! Located in Midtown East on a tree lined street! Close to Cafes, Restaurants, Shops, Transit and everything NYC is about. Call Jesse to view. QLI78153

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 East 58th Street have any available units?
221 East 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 East 58th Street have?
Some of 221 East 58th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 East 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 East 58th Street offer parking?
No, 221 East 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 221 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
