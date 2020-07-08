221 E 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!1 bedroom with huge private yard. Marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with dishwasher, exposed brick, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. Available for June occupancy. Conveniently located just blocks from the Union Square and close the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue bus lines and just steps from great downtown restaurants and nightlife.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.