221 E 11th St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

221 E 11th St

221 East 11th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!1 bedroom with huge private yard. Marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with dishwasher, exposed brick, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. Available for June occupancy. Conveniently located just blocks from the Union Square and close the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue bus lines and just steps from great downtown restaurants and nightlife.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 E 11th St have any available units?
221 E 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 E 11th St have?
Some of 221 E 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
221 E 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 E 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 221 E 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 E 11th St offer parking?
No, 221 E 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 221 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 E 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 221 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 221 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 221 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 E 11th St has units with dishwashers.
