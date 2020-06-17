All apartments in New York
220 West 13th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

220 West 13th Street

Location

220 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Large, bright renovated 2 bedroom duplex with an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Private backyard. Pets are OK. One year minimum. Please contact us for more details. SPIRE738282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 13th Street have any available units?
220 West 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 13th Street have?
Some of 220 West 13th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 West 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 220 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 220 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 220 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 West 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
