220 West 111th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Two Bedroom Condo just off Central Park. This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor of a very well maintained prewar elevator building just one block north of Central Park. Converted to condo in 2006, this corner home has an excellent layout making the most of each room, new plank hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and windowed bath. Very good indirect light from three exposures. Added bonus is wonderful well maintained roof deck with plantings, ample seating and dining table for eight! Great location very close to the B/C and 2/3 trains on 110th street. Full grocery shopping one block away at Central Market.