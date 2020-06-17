All apartments in New York
220 West 111th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

220 West 111th Street

220 West 111th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 West 111th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
Property Amenities
elevator
Two Bedroom Condo just off Central Park. This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor of a very well maintained prewar elevator building just one block north of Central Park. Converted to condo in 2006, this corner home has an excellent layout making the most of each room, new plank hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and windowed bath. Very good indirect light from three exposures. Added bonus is wonderful well maintained roof deck with plantings, ample seating and dining table for eight! Great location very close to the B/C and 2/3 trains on 110th street. Full grocery shopping one block away at Central Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 111th Street have any available units?
220 West 111th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 111th Street have?
Some of 220 West 111th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 111th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 111th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 111th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 West 111th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 West 111th Street offer parking?
No, 220 West 111th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 111th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West 111th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 111th Street have a pool?
No, 220 West 111th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 111th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 West 111th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 111th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 West 111th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
