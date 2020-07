Amenities

"NO FEE! GUT RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT









The shown price is the net effective rent









WHAT WE LIKE:

- Elevator building

- 3 bedrooms

- Closets in each room

- Double vanity designer bathroom

- Spacious living area

- Central location near New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center

- Short walk to Fort Washington, J. Hood Wright and Fort Tyron Parks

- Laundry, bike room and parking available in the building

- Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Steps to A & 1train at 181st Street Station

- Pets are welcome!

- Surrounded by restaurants, shopping & entertainment









WHAT TO KNOW:

- Guarantors accepted

- 3rd Floor Apt

- Heat & hot water included









THE GOODS:

- Hardwood floors

- Additional storage available









This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:

- No broker fee

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events"