220 E 72nd St

recently renovated gym doorman clubhouse

Amazing STUDIO in UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311548



VIRTUAL AND SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE*



Alcove studio so spacious it feels like a one bedroom! With two closets at the entry and two in the alcove there is plenty of storage space. Kitchen features all full sized appliances and main living space has enough room to set up a dining and living room.

At 220 East 72nd Street, most floors will feature seven residences include spacious alcove studios, large one, two, three and four bedroom homes. 24-hour doorman and fitness center are among the building amenities. Current building renovations will add a resident's lounge and rooftop space.



*Listed rent is net effective

*Photos are representative of building finishes and may not be of exact apartment.

No Dogs Allowed



