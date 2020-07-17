All apartments in New York
Find more places like 220 E 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 E 72nd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

220 E 72nd St

220 East 72nd Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

220 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $3095 · Avail. now

$3,095

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
Amazing STUDIO in UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311548

VIRTUAL AND SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE*

Alcove studio so spacious it feels like a one bedroom! With two closets at the entry and two in the alcove there is plenty of storage space. Kitchen features all full sized appliances and main living space has enough room to set up a dining and living room.
At 220 East 72nd Street, most floors will feature seven residences include spacious alcove studios, large one, two, three and four bedroom homes. 24-hour doorman and fitness center are among the building amenities. Current building renovations will add a resident's lounge and rooftop space.

*Listed rent is net effective
*Photos are representative of building finishes and may not be of exact apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/220-e-72nd-st-new-york-ny/311548
Property Id 311548

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E 72nd St have any available units?
220 E 72nd St has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E 72nd St have?
Some of 220 E 72nd St's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
220 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 220 E 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 220 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 220 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 220 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 220 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 220 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 220 E 72nd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity