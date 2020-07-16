All apartments in New York
Find more places like 220 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 1st Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:20 AM

220 1st Avenue

220 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

220 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: Studio; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 425; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $2195.00; IMRID22122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 1st Avenue have any available units?
220 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 220 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College