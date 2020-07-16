Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
220 1st Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 1st Avenue
220 1st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
220 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
East Village
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: Studio; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 425; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $2195.00; IMRID22122
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 1st Avenue have any available units?
220 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 220 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 220 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 220 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
