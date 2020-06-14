22 E 13th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom Penthouse Loft, with Private Outdoor Space and Washer Dryer in Unit in the heart of Greenwich Village!



This character-filled apartment features two huge bedrooms, exposed brick galore, beamed ceilings, a private terrace and a washer/dryer in unit in the heart of the Village.



Apartment Features:

? 2 King Size Bedrooms

? Washer and Dryer in Unit

? Private Terrace

? Renovated Kitchen

? Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher

? Large Breakfast Bar

? Renovated Bathroom

? Large Living Room + Dining Area

? Tons of Natural Light

? Exposed Brick

? Beamed Ceilings

? Entry Foyer Duplex layout



Building Features:

? Renovated Entry and Hallways

? Key-less Fob Key Entry System



22 East 13th Street is managed by HUBB NYC, a Premium Service Management Company offering:

? NO SECURITY DEPOSIT for qualified tenants

? 24 Hour Call Center

? Easy online residential portal

? Blinds provided in every unit

? Pets Allowed

? Various Partnership programs