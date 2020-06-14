All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

22 E 13th St

22 East 13th Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bedroom Penthouse Loft, with Private Outdoor Space and Washer Dryer in Unit in the heart of Greenwich Village!

This character-filled apartment features two huge bedrooms, exposed brick galore, beamed ceilings, a private terrace and a washer/dryer in unit in the heart of the Village.

Apartment Features:
? 2 King Size Bedrooms
? Washer and Dryer in Unit
? Private Terrace
? Renovated Kitchen
? Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher
? Large Breakfast Bar
? Renovated Bathroom
? Large Living Room + Dining Area
? Tons of Natural Light
? Exposed Brick
? Beamed Ceilings
? Entry Foyer Duplex layout

Building Features:
? Renovated Entry and Hallways
? Key-less Fob Key Entry System

22 East 13th Street is managed by HUBB NYC, a Premium Service Management Company offering:
? NO SECURITY DEPOSIT for qualified tenants
? 24 Hour Call Center
? Easy online residential portal
? Blinds provided in every unit
? Pets Allowed
? Various Partnership programs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 E 13th St have any available units?
22 E 13th St has a unit available for $6,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 E 13th St have?
Some of 22 E 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 E 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
22 E 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 E 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 E 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 22 E 13th St offer parking?
No, 22 E 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 22 E 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 E 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 E 13th St have a pool?
No, 22 E 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 22 E 13th St have accessible units?
No, 22 E 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 22 E 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 E 13th St has units with dishwashers.
