2186 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman elevator parking garage

Note: Pictures of unit is similar to other units available in building.Come home to this spacious one-bedroom apartment! This unit Is located in the heart of Harlem. This unit features hardwood floors throughout the unit, large windows, an air conditioner, and a sparkling white bathroom. Kitchen is packaged with classic white appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and abundance of cabinet space. Bedroom can accommodate a queen size or king size bed comfortably.This Hi-Rise Building has everything you could possibly need a 24/7 Doorman, laundry, on-Site management, maintenance, on -site security, parking garage, storage room, and outdoor areas. The building also has Fantastic views of the city. Heat and hot water in the rent. Pets are welcomedBuilding is conveniently located near 2 and 3 train. Building is also near great shopping area which includes Wholefoods and great restaurants such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, and Corner Social.