2186 Fifth Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

2186 Fifth Avenue

2186 5th Avenue · (347) 366-7172
Location

2186 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Note: Pictures of unit is similar to other units available in building.Come home to this spacious one-bedroom apartment! This unit Is located in the heart of Harlem. This unit features hardwood floors throughout the unit, large windows, an air conditioner, and a sparkling white bathroom. Kitchen is packaged with classic white appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and abundance of cabinet space. Bedroom can accommodate a queen size or king size bed comfortably.This Hi-Rise Building has everything you could possibly need a 24/7 Doorman, laundry, on-Site management, maintenance, on -site security, parking garage, storage room, and outdoor areas. The building also has Fantastic views of the city. Heat and hot water in the rent. Pets are welcomedBuilding is conveniently located near 2 and 3 train. Building is also near great shopping area which includes Wholefoods and great restaurants such as Sylvia's, Red Rooster, and Corner Social.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2186 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2186 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 2186 Fifth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2186 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2186 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2186 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2186 Fifth Avenue offers parking.
Does 2186 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2186 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2186 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2186 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2186 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2186 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
