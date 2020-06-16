All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

216 East 47th Street

216 East 47th Street · (917) 209-4300
Location

216 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-A · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Experience a luxury like no other in this enormous and elegantly designed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that will leave you feeling breathless! Boasting beautifully contrasted white walls with 1,400-square-feet of bold dark hardwood floors throughout every room, you?ll be able to bask in ample lighting thanks to a large wall of windows with open city views. Easily pamper yourself in the master bedroom with a California-outfitted walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and high quality marble tiles.

Embellished with wooden cabinets, the glamorous kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Miele dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas range and stove, as well as a microwave and deep sink. You and your guests can dine in comfort in the separate dining area that delightfully opens into a spacious living room, accommodating plenty of space for after-party activities. You?ll become a natural dinner host just by residing here!

The Octavia is a full-service, luxury condominium that offers dwellers a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room, bike room, additional storage room, outdoor entertainment room and elevator. With the UN Building located just a block away, residents can discover and enjoy nearby gourmet take-out, cafes and restaurants. Have access to the rest of Manhattan in just a few minutes with the 4, 5, 6, 7, M & E subway lines situated nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 East 47th Street have any available units?
216 East 47th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 East 47th Street have?
Some of 216 East 47th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 East 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 East 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 216 East 47th Street offer parking?
No, 216 East 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 216 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 East 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
