216 East 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Experience a luxury like no other in this enormous and elegantly designed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that will leave you feeling breathless! Boasting beautifully contrasted white walls with 1,400-square-feet of bold dark hardwood floors throughout every room, you?ll be able to bask in ample lighting thanks to a large wall of windows with open city views. Easily pamper yourself in the master bedroom with a California-outfitted walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and high quality marble tiles.



Embellished with wooden cabinets, the glamorous kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Miele dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas range and stove, as well as a microwave and deep sink. You and your guests can dine in comfort in the separate dining area that delightfully opens into a spacious living room, accommodating plenty of space for after-party activities. You?ll become a natural dinner host just by residing here!



The Octavia is a full-service, luxury condominium that offers dwellers a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room, bike room, additional storage room, outdoor entertainment room and elevator. With the UN Building located just a block away, residents can discover and enjoy nearby gourmet take-out, cafes and restaurants. Have access to the rest of Manhattan in just a few minutes with the 4, 5, 6, 7, M & E subway lines situated nearby.